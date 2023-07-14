The Clarkson City Commission on Monday evening adopted an ordinance updating its requirements for those wishing to tap into the city’s sewer system.
The second and final reading of this ordinance was held Monday, and the ordinance states that it shall be unlawful for any person, corporation, LLC, partnership, organization, or entity to connect a private sewer line to the Clarkson public sewer system without first obtaining authorization from the city of Clarkson.
Additionally, any person or entity desiring to connect to or tap on to the Clarkson sewer system will be charged a sewer tap fee of $300 for each new residential dwelling unit/user or business to be connected to the sewer system. They must also file an application for sewer services furnished by the city providing:
- A copy of the plumbing construction permit obtained from the Grayson County Health Department;
- Notification to the city clerk of the date and time of the plumbing inspection;
- A copy of the final inspection report;
- The name of the applicant;
- The location of the site of connection;
- And the owner of the property at the site of connection.
The $300 sewer tap fee will be charged in addition to any deposit associated with sewer services, the ordinance states. Failure to pay the sewer tap fee is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.
In other business, the city commission:
- Approved a proclamation naming Saturday, Aug. 19 Honey Bee Awareness Day in the city of Clarkson as part of the city’s Bee City USA initiative.
- Heard a request from City Commissioner Ed Schott for briefings from Clarkson sewer department employees relating to major expenses, such as any projects and improvements.
- Received an update on the inaugural Clarkson Food Truck Crawl & Battle of the Bands, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Clarkson City Park. The deadline for bands to register for the contest is Aug. 11, and the rules and registration form may be viewed on the City of Clarkson, Kentucky Facebook page. For questions and more information, email clarksonrockz@gmail.com.
