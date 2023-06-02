Grayson County High School sent off the graduating class of 2023 in style with its commencement exercises last Friday night.
Ceremonies began at 7 p.m. as the graduates proceeded to their seats on the GCHS football field to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance.” As they did so, they placed carnations on a table set up to honor their classmates who passed away before graduating, Pheobe Fentress and George Huff III.
GCHS Principal Lacy Cox then welcomed attendees to this year’s graduation ceremonies and introduced Senior Class President Caleb Jenkins for his address.
Jenkins said he and his classmates will face numerous challenges, and, though they may not know the destinations their lives will take them, they should have confidence in their journeys.
He encouraged his fellow graduates to be happy for one another so they may make something of themselves and make Grayson County proud.
“Remember your roots and be proud of where you came from,” Jenkins said.
He closed by reminding his classmates that their wildest dreams are attainable.
“It is never too late to be better,” he said.
Jenkins’ address was followed by musical performances from the senior GCHS choir members, and Senior Counselor Diane Harned’s presentation of the class for their diplomas.
Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson then distributed the diplomas to the graduates before the ceremonial turning of the rings and tassels, after which Cox formally dismissed the graduates to the applause of the packed stands.
