The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry has announced that the Classy and Grassy band, of Marion, Kentucky, will be performing at the upcoming Opry show on Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m. in the old Judicial Building, on the 3rd floor, located at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield behind the Leitchfield Fire Department.
Spectators should use the back entrance of the building and use the stairs or elevator to reach the top floor. Admission is free.
Classy and Grassy is a young band from Crittenden County that features the Singleton brothers, Cutter, age 15, and his younger brother Cash, age 12, along with bass player Brennan Cruce. Cutter sings and plays the banjo, dobro, and guitar. Cash also sings and plays the mandolin and guitar. The group has been playing together for about four years and performs a variety of traditional bluegrass, country, and gospel music. The band has performed at venues all across Kentucky, including the Lincoln Jamboree, as well as festivals and shows in Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, and Michigan.
Also appearing on the same show will be the very popular local band McDonald Road, of Leitchfield.
