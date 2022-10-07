Former Grayson County Sheriff Rick Clemons addressed the Leitchfield City Council on Monday night to quash rumors circulating about his possibly being appointed Leitchfield Police Chief were Leitchfield mayoral candidate Harold Miller to win the upcoming election.
Clemons said the aforementioned rumors were recently brought to his and his family’s attention, and he felt it was important to inform the city council about them.
“I want everybody to understand that, number one, the city of Leitchfield gave me 20 of the best years of my life,” he said. “I am thankful. I’m blessed to have been able to work here for that period of time and move on.
“However, as much as I support this city...I am not remotely interested, and I don’t think it’s a secret that Harold and I have been best friends since high school. I respect anybody that runs for office, but I don’t like it when things like this are being told. My family has directly been called, stopped. I have been called. I’ve been asked, multiple times, if I’m interested in the position of Chief of Police.
“I have zero desire to do that, not that it wouldn’t be a wonderful job. I think it’d be one of the best jobs, but I personally am not interested. I gave my 34 years in law enforcement, and I’m very happy to be where I’m at.”
Clemons said he has witnessed many elections, and is a firm believer that those who run for office would be better served running on what they can do, not what their opponent cannot do.
“I respect (current Leitchfield Police Chief) David Riley with every ounce that’s in me,” he said. “I think he is a fantastic chief. I think he’s done a great job. I think he’ll do a great job until the day he retires.”
Clemons said he had spoken with Riley prior to Monday’s meeting and learned that Riley had heard that rumor also, and it concerned Clemons that Riley and his officers would have to entertain that thought.
“I wanted you all to hear for the betterment of this city, and for our county, I respect you all enough to ask, if you do hear that, please nix that,” said Clemons. “That has never been on my heart, and Harold knows that. We’ve never discussed that.”
In closing, Clemons thanked officials for giving their time and service to the city of Leitchfield.
“You’ve done a good job serving our community, and you were a good sheriff and a good police officer as well,” said Mayor Rick Embry following Clemons’s comments.
In other business:
- Leitchfield Public Works Director Wesley Shull said Public Works anticipates that, next week, it will order around 2,500 city garbage cans for customers.
- City Councilman Billy Dallas said he felt it was worth noting that the Big 7 store (the former Discount Interiors) sold at auction last week, and the rumor is that it will still be a furniture store.
