Cletus Randall Hatfield Sr., age 82, of Louisville, formerly of Big Clifty, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital.
He was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Big Clifty to the late Elmer and Stella Floyd Hatfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Cletus Hatfield.
He is survived by his children, Mona Lisa Sheppard (Rob), Cletus Randall Hatfield., Jr (Holly), Kim Sarver (Chad), Lawrence Cleo “Pinky” Hatfield and Tamera Marie Hatfield.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CST) Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery in Big Clifty.
Visitation was after 9 a.m. (CST) Wednesday at the funeral home.
