Clifford McStoots, age 65, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home.
He was born on July 8, 1957 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Clint and Ulva Whitaker McStoots.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Decker, of Clarkson; son, Jason McStoots (Jamie), of Leitchfield; and stepdaughter, Tammy Frogge Leonard (Leonard), of Clarkson.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou McStoots, and stepdaughter, Lynda McStoots.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the New Freedom Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
