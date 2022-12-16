In a playing career at Grayson County High School that featured dozens of wins, All-State honors and made 3-pointers, Travis Johnston has certain memories etched in his mind about his time leading the Cougars on the court.
In 2009, when Johnston was a junior guard, he helped lead the Cougars to one of the school’s three state tournament appearances. In a win over Adair County and a five-point loss to West Jessamine in the state quarterfinals, Johnston led the team in scoring in both games with 39 total points.
What he remembers most, he says as the sixth-year head coach of the Cougars, is the overwhelming community pride that team brought in all parts of Grayson County.
There’s something unique about having just one high school in a county — it’s the community’s school, and Johnston said that was never more evident than in 2009 when the Cougars went 26-7 and beat Muhlenberg North in the 3rd Region title game.
“The greatest thing about that is just coming home on the bus and having a police escort and meeting fans that were packed on both sides of the gym,” he said. “Taking tours of the elementary schools before going to Lexington and things like that.”
It’s those experiences and life chapters that Johnston wants to see more Grayson County teams experience.
“It’s easy to say, but it would mean more to me watching these guys be able to do that versus when I was going through that,” he said. “You kind of feel like you pushed them and helped them get there.”
As the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,284 career points, Johnston, GCHS Class of 2010, is exactly where he wants to be.
Grayson County is home.
“I’ve had people ask me that if there was another job that came open and would you take it, and obviously now that would be harder with having a wife and four kids at home and living 30 seconds away, but even before all that I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else, even if it was a big-name school in Louisville or Lexington,” he says. “I like the sense of community and what it means when you do good and take pride in playing here. This is where I always wanted to coach and I got lucky to fall into that.”
After serving two seasons as an assistant coach at GCHS under Kelly Carwile, Johnston took over as head coach in 2017.
His teams have gone 69-92 through Tuesday’s loss at Central Hardin. The Cougars have lost in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament in all five seasons under Johnston.
“I get more nervous before games because I can’t go out there and control what happens,” he said. “I don’t feel that much pressure to do it here just because I think it’s a special place to where you know what the expectations are and what kind of team that we should be, especially from where my uncle (Todd Johnston) coached us here for 12 years (including the 2009 region title), and what he kind of got us into being that hard-nosed, tough team to play every day.
“We just go for those expectations right there and as long as we’re playing the right way, wins and losses don’t mean too much in the grand scheme of it,” he added.
Johnston’s father, Kevin, coaches the eighth-grade team at the middle school and he helps shape the players into what to expect when they get to GCHS.
“You look around and most middle school teams are playing 2-3 zone a lot, and they have them playing man-to-man because that’s what we do most of the time here,” he said.
He said building a program the way you want it, whether it’s style of play or on-and-off the court behavior, takes time and complete buy-in.
“The biggest thing is having the seniors and older guys, when one of them comes in and doesn’t have their shirt tail tucked in at practice, instead of an older guy ignoring it, they say, ‘Hey, get your shirt tucked in, that’s what we do,’ ” he said. “Those little things are seniors coming down to the freshmen, and it just carries over.”
The Cougars are 2-4 this season, losing four straight heading into Friday’s home game against Adair County.
“We’ve won four out of five districts, which is good, but these guys know that’s the ultimate goal (winning region) at the end of every season,” Johnston said.
Johnston is not discounting the postseason possibilities of this team, but he is encouraged by a group of eighth-graders whom provide plenty of hope for future teams, too.
“We have a pretty good seven-grade team down there and we have a couple of good eighth-graders in Jack (Logsdon) and Kadin (Hanshaw),” he said. “The biggest one that nobody knows about is, other than (senior) River (Blanton), was our leading scorer this summer, is Spencer Langdon. He’ll be our best shooter automatically when he comes back.”
Langdon broke a foot in the last game of the middle school football season, and Johnston is hopeful that he could return by mid-January.
“We get him back with the other eighth-graders and we’ve got a shooter, a point guard and a 6-5 do-it-all guy,” Johnston said. “That’s easy to build around.”
Who knows? Maybe there’s a police escort and welcome home to adoring fans in the future for Grayson County’s community team.
