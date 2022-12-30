Grayson County government said this week that some customers of the Edmonson County Water District were left temporarily without clean drinking water following last weekend’s cold temperatures.
According to Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, Edmonson County Water District (ECWD) experienced a high number of water leaks due to the cold temperatures over the weekend and could not pump enough water into its tanks to keep up with demand.
“They are working non-stop to locate and fix the problems,” he said in a Facebook post.
2,500 Grayson County residents receive their water service from ECWD, and, at press time, a boil water advisory had been issued for the entire Wax service area.
As of Tuesday evening, Henderson said officials anticipated it could take up to four days to have the water supply returned to normal for Grayson County customers.
“I know that this is an extreme inconvenience to everyone involved,” he said in a Facebook post. “I will be working closely with ECWD in the future, so they can be better prepared to serve Grayson County customers in situations such as this.”
Officials are asking ECWD customers to report any discovered leaks by calling 270-597-2165.
Additionally, anyone who knows someone with a weekend home receiving water from ECWD is encouraged to contact the owners/residents so they may investigate whether they have a leak, Henderson said.
County officials set up at the Anneta firehouse Tuesday morning to distribute bottled water to ECWD customers in need, and, Henderson said, if the situation became prolonged, another location for water bottle distribution would be set up at the Wax Volunteer Fire Department.
