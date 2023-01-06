A collision at the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 last week sent three individuals to the hospital with injuries.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) units responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 on the report of an injury crash, and their investigation determined that a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Roger Beasley, of Caneyville, had been travelling eastbound on KY 1214 and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with KY 479.
At the same time, a 2015 Ford pickup truck, driven by 71-year-old Gerald W. Smith, of Cub Run, Kentucky, was northbound on KY 479 and was struck in the driver’s side by the Chevrolet when it entered the intersection.
Both vehicles left the roadway on the northbound side, and the Ford collided with and snapped a utility pole before coming to final rest with the pole lying across the vehicle.
Smith and his passenger, 59-year-old Kay Croan, also of Cub Run, Kentucky, were transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and later released. Both occupants appeared to have been wearing their seat belts, according to a GCSO news release.
Beasley suffered several broken bones, lacerations, and possible internal injuries, and he was later transported to University of Louisville Hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt, the release states.
Warren RECC utility workers arrived on the scene and were there for several hours repairing downed power lines. Many residents were without power while the linemen repaired and replaced the pole, according to the release.
GCSO units were assisted at the scene by the Wax and Clarkson volunteer fire departments, as well as Grayson County EMS.
