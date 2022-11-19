Comcast announced earlier this month that it is in the final stages of completing a multi-year $22.1 million fiber expansion that will provide businesses within its Kentucky coverage area with access to fast, reliable and secure internet speeds of up to 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps).
“This investment is evidence of not only Comcast’s belief in central and western Kentucky, but also signals how great the potential is in these areas,” said Rep. Randy Bridges. “Vastly increasing the amount of fiber in our tech infrastructure will help fuel our state’s economic engine and bring better employment and growth opportunities to our citizens.”
“We appreciate this investment in our rural communities,” said Floor Leader Steve Rudy. “Frankly, Comcast exceeded our expectations by making its own $22 million fiber investment in central and western Kentucky’s network. This commitment will have a big impact on both economic development efforts and quality of life.”
Since 2020, the company has built more than 387 miles of fiber and other advanced network infrastructure that will reach thousands of existing and future businesses across much of the company’s Kentucky coverage area, including Campbellsville, Elizabethtown, Hodgenville, Leitchfield, Paducah, and Radcliff.
Across Kentucky, Comcast has invested $44.9 million in technology and infrastructure in the last three years. Through these investments, Comcast has increased reliability by building redundancy into its network. The company has built-in technology that immediately identifies any issues that could impact network integrity and with the completion of the fiber ring, the tech company’s Kentucky footprint becomes even more advanced and secure.
While network speed, scalability and reliability continue to be important to Kentucky businesses, a comprehensive solution that also offers 24/7 protection from cyberattacks is equally as critical, according to Kentucky native Susan Wise, of Comcast Business, who works with local companies to identify the best internet solutions that fit their needs.
“Cyberattacks are no longer an ‘if’ but a ‘when’ for companies of all sizes and industries,” said Wise. “When selecting a technology partner, businesses should prioritize providers with a robust support system in place for protecting data and troubleshooting any security breaches.”
Comcast offers business customers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next.
Advanced services available to Kentucky businesses include:
- SecurityEdge, a cloud-based cybersecurity solution for businesses protecting all connected devices;
- Comcast Business Mobile, inclusive of 5G, flexible data options and plans for Comcast Business Internet customers;
- Connection Pro, an automatic 4G LTE backup connection to keep businesses running; and
- WiFi Pro, a mobile-friendly tool that allows businesses to manage customer- and internal-facing networks.
