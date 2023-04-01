The Grayson County Ministerial Association (GCMA) will host the annual Good Friday Service on Friday, April 7 this year.
According to Ministerial Association representative Tracy Dennison, the long-standing Community Lenten Services have been cancelled the last few years due to the pandemic, so the Association is excited to bring it back in 2023.
“All churches across the county and nation have seen a decline in attendance due to the pandemic, and GCMA hopes that, by bringing the Crosswalk and Good Friday service back, it will help to remind people that coming together to praise God is most important,” Dennison said.
GCMA consist of all denominations of faith, and this event, along with all events sponsored by the Association, is to reach out “to the community that, regardless how you worship, when we come together as one, we are strongest,” said Dennison.
The annual Cross-Walk will open the service and form at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Leitchfield Methodist Church. It will travel around Leitchfield Public Square and back.
Immediately following the walk, everyone is encouraged to travel to Clearview Church, located just down Hwy 62W, where Bro. Roy Smith will preside over the service. A light meal will follow.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.