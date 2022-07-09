Connie L. Steff, age 72, of Roundhill, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1949, in Danville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late J.W. and Dora Bottoms Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Steff, and one son, Ernie W. Steff (Stephanie).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday with cremation to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.