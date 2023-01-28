The Grayson County Conservation District has announced the winners of its annual writing and art contests.
Eli Drake, a 6th grade student at St. Paul Catholic School, has been selected as the county winner of the 2022 Conservation Writing Contest, and Lucy Smith, a 4th grader at Clarkson Elementary School, designed the county-winning poster for the 2022 Jim Claypool Conservation Art contest.
Michael Shull, chairman of the Grayson County Conservation District, expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and support of the Grayson County Board of Education and the schools in conducting these contests. This year the contest was sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts to acquaint students with conservation of our soil, water, and related natural resources.
A total of 14 essays were written, and 70 posters were designed county wide.
The top three participants from each participating school are as follows:
Clarkson Elementary School (Art): Lucy Smith, Lillian Goshen, and Dawson Leasor
St. Paul School (Art): Mollie Cornwell, Hallie Butler, and Adalyn Milliner
St. Paul School (Writing): Eli Drake, Alli Graczyk, and Kathryn Eldridge
There were no poster entries from Caneyville, Lawler or H.W. Wilkey elementary schools or essays from the Grayson County Middle or High schools.
