The United States Constitution, America’s most important document, stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms, and inalienable rights.
Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution. It is normally observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
Members of the Grayson Springs DAR met with Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson as he signed a proclamation designating the week of Sept. 17 Constitution Week in Grayson County.
In addition to the Constitution Week Proclamation, members also decorated the case at the Grayson County Public Library to honor the significance of the Constitution. The display will remain during the month of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.