Local police will be letting their hair down this month to raise money for a good cause as part of “No Shave November.”
According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, as of Nov. 1, some of his deputies, as well as officers from the Leitchfield Police Department, are participating in No Shave November, and each day they go without shaving, they will donate $5 — for a total of $150 if they go the entire month.
“Grayson County should expect to see some wooly mammoths at the GCSO in the coming weeks as several of my deputies are participating in the No Shave November campaign to raise money for the family of Logan Sommer,” Chaffins said.
100% of the proceeds from this endeavor will go to Sommer’s family. Sommer, one of three triplets to finish his last chemotherapy treatment around a year ago, is now facing cancer once again, as it has returned and is now in 48% of his bone marrow.
“Logan has beaten cancer once, and he is in the battle of his life as he faces it once again,” Chaffins said. “This campaign will hopefully raise several thousand dollars for his family. No child or parent should have to go through this, and this fundraiser will hopefully alleviate some of the financial burdens traveling to and from hospitals, child care, and other unforeseen obstacles. If Logan, his mom, and siblings are going to battle this, then they shouldn’t have to worry about how they are going to have to pay for gas, a place to stay, or even bills.”
Community members are encouraged to contribute as well, and donations may be given to law enforcement officers or submitted at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. All donations earmarked for Sommer will be deposited in local law enforcement’s Behind the Badge account, and one check will be given to Sommer’s mother at the end of November.
“If you see my deputies out and about, please consider donating so that we may ease some of the burden on his mom and family that have traveled here to take care of the other two kiddos,” said Chaffins in a Facebook post on the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
