The loss of nine seniors off a region tournament team will leave the Grayson County High School boys’ soccer team with plenty of opportunities for returning players, and newcomers.
“This season brings some new faces to the field,” said Cougars’ second-year head coach Ethan Saltsman. “ …With the lack of experience as a whole, we have a core group of guys who have been working tirelessly this summer to prepare themselves and their teammates for varsity play.
“They have shown true grit this summer, through conditioning, learning new positions, and playing more aggressively,” he added. “This team has a want for improvement, and their hard work has been showing in practices.”
Saltsman, who guided the Cougars to a 5-17-1 record last season and an opening round game in the 3rd Region Tournament, said time could help ease many of the areas his team needs to get better in.
“Our biggest area for improvement will be experience,” he said. “I feel this team will continue to get better game after game as they settle into new roles.”
The Cougars return several of their top performers from last season, including senior Aidan Lee and his sophomore brother, Connor.
Saltsman said he expects the Lees to be “major contributors” this season.
Aidan Lee had five goals and three assists last season, and Connor had two goals and three assists.
“Aidan is heading into his senior season, and has been working on his game every day this summer,” Saltsman said. “He is our vocal leader in practice, and brings valuable experience to our midfield, facilitating and starting our attacks. Connor will be settling into his sophomore season, and with a year of varsity play behind him, I expect him to be a major contributor to our front line.
“He has a knack for soccer and being in the right position; paired with his foot skills, we should see more scoring opportunities from him,” Saltsman added.
The Cougars’ defensive backline will be led by senior Wyatt Clemons and junior Will Johnston, as well as junior Alex Skaggs. Skaggs takes over at center back for the Cougars.
“Wyatt and Will have great foot skills, and play aggressively with a good nose for the ball,” Saltsman said. “Their abilities on the outside are expected to start many offensive attacks for us. Alex has shown great progress in moving to the center, commanding his region and locking down players.”
Junior Thomas Haycraft, who played in all 23 games last season, will play in goal.
“…He has done a great job this summer,” said Saltsman. “Thomas playing in the field for us in the past gives great support and experience for others, as he can communicate to them on the field in play. It is also a reason he has the skills in goal to read and track shots, and he is expected to have some great saves for us this season. “
The Cougars, who were limited to just 35 goals last season, have been focusing on an improved offensive attack with several of the returnees back on defense.
“The emphasis on a stronger offense has been present in nearly every practice,” Saltsman said. “…We’ve implemented numerous tactical drills to simulate in-game situations to prepare our players for scoring opportunities.
“This team understands what the expectations for this season are, and are striving every practice to beat those expectations,” the coach added. “The goal is to have these guys in the position to notice attack opportunities, and capitalize on them moreso than we have done in the past.”
The Cougars open the season Aug. 8 at Nelson County.
