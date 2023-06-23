The Grayson County High School Cougars will be seeking their first winning season since 2020 when the season begins with an Aug. 18 showdown with rival Edmonson County on the road.
The Cougars, who finished last season with a 4-7 record, are moving to a new district for at least the next two years due to Kentucky High School Athletic Association realignment.
Grayson County now is in Class 5-A, District 4 and is joined by Louisville Moore, Louisville Seneca, North Bullitt and Bullitt Central.
The Cougars will still have nearby rivals and opponents with the likes of Breckinridge County, Butler County, McLean County and Hancock County among the other teams on the schedule.
Grayson County, in its 50th season of football, has an Aug. 25 home game with Marshall County that will begin a three-game homestand.
“We are pleased with our schedule and think it is one we can be competitive in,” Grayson County head coach Bryan Jones previously said.
He also previously said of the decision to seek a new district, “We are trying to do what is best for our kids and our program.”
The Cougars, who went 5-3 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, previously played in 5-A District 1 with the likes of Owensboro and Graves County.
Grayson County has a solid group of returnees, including versatile senior Jeren VanMeter. He rushed for 521 yards and eight touchdowns last year and also caught 18 passes for 163 yards and another score.
On defense, VanMeter had 46 stops.
Junior Kolby Chaffins takes over at quarterback for Grayson County, and among his top targets will be junior Greyson Chaffins, who grabbed 18 passes for 198 yards and a TD last season. He also had a team-best four interceptions.
Senior Sawyer Drake is back to anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
Among the other top returnees are senior Mason Cariel, who had 36 tackles and three interceptions, and 13 catches with two touchdowns last year and junior Jayden Kinney. Kinney had 15 catches for 144 yards and two TDs as well as two of Grayson County’s 12 interceptions on the year.
