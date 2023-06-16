Putting a basketball team together is like putting a puzzle together — making sure all the pieces fit for a final product.
That’s where veteran Grayson County High School boys’ basketball head coach Travis Johnston is this summer as he and his staff try to piece their young team together for when the season starts in November.
“We are very young, so I’m hoping we can just figure out how to play together, and what our strengths and weaknesses may be,” said Johnston. “There’s a lot of unknowns right now for us next year, so it’s a good evaluation period for the coaching staff to figure out what the areas of focus need to be when we get back to it in the fall.”
The Cougars are in the midst of their summer season of games and workouts with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association-mandated dead period nearing from June 25-July 9.
The Cougars, who are coming off a 9-20 season that ended by losing eight of nine games and bowing out of the 12th District Tournament in the semifinals against Edmonson County, will now find out what life without River Blanton is like.
A standout throughout his high school career, Blanton graduated, and the Cougars also lost other seniors in Brayden Childress, Cam Brothers, Dillon Horn, Lucas Pierce and Bentley Martin.
Blanton, Childress, Brothers and Horn saw the most playing time and combined for 26.7 points and 16.4 rebounds per game. Grayson County averaged just 52.7 points a game last season.
Johnston said playing over the summer together is a major benefit for players and coaches.
“I think it’s good just for guys to get used to playing with each other,” he said. “Each year there is some type of turnover, so guys have to get a feel for each other being out on the court together.”
Among the top returnees are freshmen Jack Logsdon and Spencer Langdon, who missed about half of last season with a foot injury.
Logsdon averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game — second to Blanton in both areas. Langdon averaged 6.2 points a game and was second on the team in made 3-pointers with 22. Logsdon made 43.
Johnston said he expects the Cougars to have numerous players capable of shooting 3-pointers with efficiency.
“I think we should be a really good 3-point shooting team,” he said. “We have six, seven guys that I think can shoot anywhere between 30-40%. We also should be and need to be good in transition to make up for our lack of height.”
Only Logsdon, at 6-foot-5, is taller than 6-foot, Johnston said.
“Rebounding will be a concern for us all year long,” he said. “ …So we have to be the smarter, tougher, more aggressive team when it comes to rebounding.”
Through summer games, Johnston has been pleased with the play and development of several players. He said junior Hayden Robinson, “has been a good vocal leader for us so far and is shooting the ball solid. He’s probably better from 15 feet than 3, but when he is set, he can make the 3, too.”
Junior Landon Haycraft has been more aggressive scoring for the Cougars this summer and is solid on both ends of the floor.
“He’s our best defender, and I think one of the best perimeter defenders in the region,” Johnston said. “He can really shoot it, so the more aggressive he can be, the better.”
Sophomore Brody Armstrong, who saw playing time in 14 games a year ago, could be ready for a breakout season, Johnston said.
“(He) is someone we expect to have a big year,” Johnston said. “He’s tough enough to guard a big, yet quick enough and can shoot good enough to take advantage of a big guarding him.”
Another sophomore, Gage Napier, also will be counted on and has played well during the summer season, Johnston said.
“Gage Napier is going to be a big factor for us next season,” he said. “He’s someone that can do a little bit of everything, and a very smart player.”
COUGARS’ SCHEDULE
The Cougars will open the season at home Nov. 28 against Breckinridge County to begin a 12-game home schedule.
Only two of the Cougars’ opening nine games will be at home.
Grayson County also will play in the St. Mary’s Christmas Classic Dec. 20-22 in Paducah.
The Cougars open against Carlisle County. Among the other teams in the field are host Paducah St. Mary, Logan County, Livingston Central and Dawson Springs.
