Grayson County Cougar Tennis recently held its annual awards ceremony to recognize players for their achievement during the past season.
Awards were given out as follows:
Most Dominant Singles — Owen Brown (Men’s) and Payton Woosley (Women’s)
Most Improved — Maddox Powell (Men’s) and Grace Franich (Women’s)
Varsity Newcomer — Maddox Powell (Men’s) and Emma Walker (Women’s)
Team Spark Plug — Chase Richardson (Men’s) and Isabella Sanchez (Women’s)
All Court Game — Owen Brown
Winning Attitude — Colton Glenn (Men’s) and Emma Walker (Women’s)
Best Performing Doubles — Chase Richardson & Griffin Powell (Men’s) and Payton Woosley & Isabella Sanchez (Women’s)
Star Performer — Owen Brown
Dr. Jim Killingbeck Award — Chase Richardson
Team Members Making Contributions to Team Culture — 1. Owen Brown. 2. Payton Woosley. 3. Carter Bernard. 4. Grace Franich.
2022 Varsity Letterman “G” AwardsMen’s Participation
1. Branson Evans
2. Bryan James
3. Colton Glenn
4. Laslen Hatfield
5. Bode Mangan
6. Carter Bernard
7. Noah Dennis
8. Austin Walker
9. Miles Mudd
10. Maddox Powell
11. Jordan Smith
12. Ethan Kingrey
13. Layton Lush
14. Keegan Paris
Girls Participation
1. Kathleen Ricketts
2. Isabella Sanchez
3. McKinna Raymer
4. Emma Walker
5. Grace Franich
6. Ava Walker
7. Neely Hornbeck
8. Piper Mangan
Varsity Letter
1. Payton Woosley
Varsity Letterman “G”
1. Chase Richardson
2. Owen Brown
3. Griffin Powell
