Cougar Tennis recently closed the final chapter to its 2023 highlight season.

The program celebrated its rich winning tradition with its annual awards recognition, including team honors and regular season awards. Award recipients were as follows.

Most Dominant Singles: Owen Brown and Payton Woosley

Most Improved: Maddox Powell and Ava Walker

Varsity Newcomer: Miles Mudd and Grace Franich

All Court Game: Owen Brown

Winning Attitude: Miles Mudd and Grace Franich

Best Performing Doubles: Griffin Powell & Lucas Pierce and Emma Walker & Sami Woosley

Sportsmanship: Colton Glenn and Sami Woosley

Dr. Jim Killingbeck: Griffin Powell

Impacting Team Culture 2023: (1) Owen Brown, (2) Griffin Powell, and (3) Payton Woosley

Most Valuable Player: Owen Brown

Also presented were the 2023 Varsity Letter “G” awards. These are based on a point system and continue to be the benchmark standard team membership, presented for creating a positive learning culture. Letter “G” award recipients were as follows.

Men’s Team: OwensBrown, Griffin Powell, Austin Walker, Maddox Powell, Nolan Hornbeck, Miles Mudd, Colton Glenn, and Lucas Pierce

Women’s Team: Payton Woosley, Sami Woosley, Kat Ricketts, Grace Franich, Ava Walker, and Emma Walker

Men’s Participation: Carter Bernard, Brayden Kingrey, Jordan Smith, Laslen Hatfield, Ethan Kingrey, Isaac Flores, Layton Lush, Keegan Paris, Roger Pierce, and Brennon Burns

Women’s Participation: Neely Hornbeck, Kinna Raymer, Piper Mangan, and Collyns Elmore

