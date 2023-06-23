Cougar Tennis recently closed the final chapter to its 2023 highlight season.
The program celebrated its rich winning tradition with its annual awards recognition, including team honors and regular season awards. Award recipients were as follows.
Most Dominant Singles: Owen Brown and Payton Woosley
Most Improved: Maddox Powell and Ava Walker
Varsity Newcomer: Miles Mudd and Grace Franich
All Court Game: Owen Brown
Winning Attitude: Miles Mudd and Grace Franich
Best Performing Doubles: Griffin Powell & Lucas Pierce and Emma Walker & Sami Woosley
Sportsmanship: Colton Glenn and Sami Woosley
Dr. Jim Killingbeck: Griffin Powell
Impacting Team Culture 2023: (1) Owen Brown, (2) Griffin Powell, and (3) Payton Woosley
Most Valuable Player: Owen Brown
Also presented were the 2023 Varsity Letter “G” awards. These are based on a point system and continue to be the benchmark standard team membership, presented for creating a positive learning culture. Letter “G” award recipients were as follows.
Men’s Team: OwensBrown, Griffin Powell, Austin Walker, Maddox Powell, Nolan Hornbeck, Miles Mudd, Colton Glenn, and Lucas Pierce
Women’s Team: Payton Woosley, Sami Woosley, Kat Ricketts, Grace Franich, Ava Walker, and Emma Walker
Men’s Participation: Carter Bernard, Brayden Kingrey, Jordan Smith, Laslen Hatfield, Ethan Kingrey, Isaac Flores, Layton Lush, Keegan Paris, Roger Pierce, and Brennon Burns
Women’s Participation: Neely Hornbeck, Kinna Raymer, Piper Mangan, and Collyns Elmore
