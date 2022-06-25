Grayson County has finalized and released its schedule for the 2022 high school football season.
The Cougars have regular season games scheduled versus Edmonson County, McCreary Central, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Hart County.
Grayson County is slated to host longtime rival Edmonson County for a season opener at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Following the season opener, Grayson County is due to meet McCreary Central on a neutral field in a bowl game at Barren County on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff for the Grayson County-McCreary Central football game is slated for 6 p.m. in Glasgow.
The Cougars have additional home games scheduled versus Muhlenberg County (Sept. 23), Breckinridge County (Sept. 29) and Owensboro (Oct. 21).
Grayson County has away games on tap versus McLean County (Sept. 2), Butler County (Sept. 9), Graves County (Sept. 16), Ohio County (Oct. 14) and Hart County (Oct. 28).
The Cougars, under the direction of head coach Bryan Jones, compiled a 4-7 record in the 2021 high school football season. Under Jones’ direction, Grayson County advanced to the 2021 KHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs. Owenboro pulled away to defeat Grayson County 42-7 in the opening round of the 2021 KHSAA Class 5A 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.
Grayson County competes in Class 5A, District 1. In addition to Grayson County, Class 5A, District 1 includes Breckinridge County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County and Owensboro.
The Cougars are due to open preseason practice in early-July.
Grayson County’s complete 2022 schedule follows.
Grayson County Football 2022 ScheduleAug. 19 Edmonson County, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. McCreary Central, 6 p.m. (at Barren County)
Sept. 2 at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Butler County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Graves County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Hart County, 7 p.m.
