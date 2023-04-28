Grayson County overcame a slow start to beat Webster County 7-3 in a non-district high school baseball game on Saturday, April 22.
Productive Grayson County notched its third straight win, improving to 7-9.
Webster County led 2-0 at the conclusion of the first inning, but Grayson County battled back, pushing across two runs in the top half of the third inning to tie the game.
Webster County moved ahead 3-2 during its third at-bat; however, Grayson County answered, erupting for four runs in the top half of the fourth inning to move out in front 6-3.
Extending its lead, Grayson County added two runs in the top half of the fifth inning to lead 8-3.
The Cougars outhit the Torjans 7-4 and committed only one error.
Landon Haycraft claimed the win on the mound for the Cougars. Haycraft pitched four innings, allowing three runs on three hits while recording seven strikeouts.
Gage Napier and Camden Brothers each pitched in relief for the Cougars. Napier and Brothers logged two strikeouts apiece.
Pryce Pearcy took the loss on the mound for the Trojans. Pearcy pitched four innings, allowing six runs on four hits while striking out one.
Hunter Felty and Landon Shiarella collected two hits apiece to pace Grayson County offensively. Shiarella drove in four runs for the Cougars.
Contributing at the plate for Grayson County, Haycraft, Jeren VanMeter and Eli Watson added one hit apiece for Grayson County in the non-district game. VanMeter drove in one run for the Cougars.
Mucah Austin finished two-for-three at the plate to pace Webster County in the matchup.
Chipping in for Webster County, Jack Edens and David Wingo added one hit apiece.
Austin and Jace Thurby each drove in one run for the Trojans.
Making multiple defensive miscues, Webster County committed three errors.
Grayson County and Webster County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school baseball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.