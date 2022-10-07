Continuing to win, Grayson County blanked Breckinridge County 36-0 in a Class 5A, District 1 game on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The Cougars remained in the win column after defeating Muhlenberg County 42-6 six days earlier, and, after notching the win, Grayson County improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Class 5A, District 1.
Breckinridge County dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in Class 5A, District 1 following the loss.
The Cougars moved ahead early, reaching the endzone during the upcoming quarter.
Grayson County led 7-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter and added two touchdowns during the second period to lead 21-0 at halftime.
Stretching its lead after the intermission period, Grayson County led 28-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Hunter Felty delivered three rushing touchdowns and passed for another TD to lead Grayson County to the shutout win.
Felty completed a scoring pass to Jeren VanMeter in the Cougars’ convincing victory.
In addition to hauling in a scoring reception, VanMeter rushed for one touchdown and added a pair of two-point conversion runs.
Defensively, Grayson County limited Breckinridge County to 129 total yards.
Contained on the ground, Breckinridge County rushed 15 times for only 39 yards.
The Cougars are scheduled to visit Ohio County for a Class 5A, District 1 game on Friday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.