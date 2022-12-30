Multiple leads were swapped but Caverna managed to edge Grayson County 65-62 in the second round of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County High School on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Caverna shot 47% from the field and three-point range in its winning effort. The Colonels shot 72% from the free throw line.
Caverna fared well early, outscoring Grayson County 12-8 in the first quarter.
The Colonels led 27-25 at halftime, but the Cougars continued to push throughout the second half.
Caverna and Grayson County were tied 43-43 at the end of the third quarter.
Jaylin Craine scored a game-high 22 points to lead Caverna to the win.
Accompanying Craine in double figures for the Colonels, Tayden Logsdon scored 17 points and Meek Ater netted 10 points.
The other scorers for Caverna included Desmond Rowlett (seven points), Beau Barker (five points), Kenyon Martin (two points) and Tyson Martin (two points).
Grayson County lost despite connecting on half of its shots from the field.
The Cougars shot 54% (27-of-50) from the field; connected on three of 12 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 25% from beyond the arc; and shot 50% (five-of-10) from the free throw line.
Grayson County featured four scorers in double figures.
Jack Logsdon scored 14 points to lead the Cougars. Logdson drained two three-point field goals.
Following Logsdon in double figures for Grayson County, River Blanton and Kadin Hanshaw netted 12 points apiece.
Accompanying three of his teammates in double figures for the Cougars, Brayden Childress scored 10 points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the setback were Dillon Horn (four points), Zak Bratcher (three points), Hayden Robinson (three points), Camden Brothers (two points) and Landon Haycraft (two points).
Blanton paced Grayson County inside, claiming seven rebounds.
Cougars limited in loss to Warren East
Grayson County was limited offensively as Warren East pulled away to win 60-32 in the opening round of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County High School on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Warren East shot 43.8% (21-of-48) from the field, 47.4% (nine-of-19) from three-point range, and 64.3% (nine-of-14) from the free throw line.
Dominant inside, Warren East outrebounded Grayson County 39-20.
Isaiah Andrews scored a game-high 22 points to lead Warren East to the win over the Cougars. Andrews connected on five-of-eight three-point field goal attempts.
Roger Duncan accompanied Andrews in double figures for Warren East, netting 10 points.
Warren East received scoring from 10 different players, including Ka Jarius Barber (six points), Caiden Murrell (six points), Dane Parsley (three points), Connor Doyle (three points), Austin Rigsby (three points), Brenden Bratcher (three points), Isaiah Summers (two points) and Wyatt Gravil (two points).
Murrell led Warren East inside, pulling down seven rebounds for the Raiders.
Grayson County shot 27.5% (11-of-40) from the field, three-of-12 (25%) from three-point range, and 87.5% (seven-of-eight) from the free throw line.
Kadin Hanshaw scored 12 points to lead the Cougars. Hanshaw was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Jack Logsdon (six points), River Blanton (four points), Hayden Robinson (four points), Camden Brothers (four points) and Dillon Horn (two points) followed Hanshaw in scoring for the Cougars.
Horn paced Grayson County inside, securing five rebounds.
