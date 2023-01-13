Brayden Childress has spent a lot of time playing basketball for Grayson County High School over the last four years — 97 games to be exact.
Even as a freshman during a 10-22 season, Childress, now a senior point guard for the Cougars, saw action in 30 games and contributed 2.1 points a game.
True to his position, Childress has always been more concerned with getting his teammates involved in the offense, and, making sure if they’re open, he gets the ball in their hands.
It’s a team-first, point guard mentality head coach Travis Johnston said he has seen in him from the time he joined the program.
Johnston said Childress is “probably the most point guard player that we have.”
“I’m more of a pass-first player; I like to give other guys the shot first,” said Childress, who was averaging 6.1 points a game through 16 games (prior to Thursday’s game against Butler County. “If it’s there, I’ll take the shot, but I like to find my teammates first.”
He said his ball-handling has improved since his freshman year and is now “probably my best trait.”
It didn’t take long for Johnston to see something special in Childress at a young age, and he quickly moved him into the starting lineup.
“Other than the first four or five games as a freshman, he’s started for us,” Johnston said. “Sophomore and junior years, we had what we call six starters and we rotated all of them. He’s been starting most of every game since he’s been here.”
As a sophomore, Childress averaged 2.5 points a game and then 3.3 points a game last year.
Over 16 games this season, he was shooting 48.9% from the field (44-of-99).
“He’s a really good ball-handler and he’s deceptively quick,” Johnston said. “He doesn’t look like it when he has it, but a lot of times it’s hard for people to stay in front of him, and of course he has a pretty good mid-range jump shot when he’s set and confident in it.”
Johnston said he wants to see Childress more aggressive in attacking the basket and looking for his shot.
“We’ve tried to move him off the ball some to try and get him a little more aggressive because he is a pass-first type of player and we need him this year to be a little more aggressive and looking to drive it,” he said. “We need him looking for his shot more to get him more comfortable scoring.”
Childress, 18, who also plays on the baseball team, finds himself as one of a group of seniors trying to mesh with a wave of gifted eighth-graders in Jack Logsdon, Kadin Hanshaw and Spencer Langdon.
“We definitely have some young talent here; there’s a bright future here,” Childress said. “They definitely don’t play like eighth-graders. They’re very mature.”
He said when his time at GCHS ends, he plans to attend Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and become a firefighter. He said he likely will take classes at the Elizabethtown campus.
Childress said he’s thankful to have played basketball at GCHS.
“It’s been fun because coming in as a freshman we really weren’t having a very good season, but it was a good time to learn,” he said. “I’ve built many friendships here and that’s just made me more thankful every single day.”
