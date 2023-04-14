Grayson County pushed for a win but came up short as North Hardin prevailed 8-7 in eight innings on Monday, March 27.
The Cougars and Trojans battled back and forth throughout the high school baseball game. Grayson County led 7-6 heading into the bottom half of the seventh inning; however, North Hardin pushed across one run to tie the game 7-7 and force an extra inning.
The Trojans plated one run in the bottom half of the eighth inning to win.
Pitching in relief for North Hardin, Jaxon Lente earned the win on the mound. Lente pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while registering five strikeouts.
Caleb Riffle started on the mound for the Trojans. Riffle pitched three innings, allowing five runs on six hits while logging three strikeouts.
Gage Napier absorbed the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Napier pitched one and one-third innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.
Camden Brothers started on the mound for the Cougars. Brothers pitched three innings, allowing five runs on one hit while striking out one.
North Hardin scored eight runs on nine hits. Lente (two hits), Andrew Trujillo (two hits, three RBIs), David Hamilton (two hits, one RBI), Colin Hamilton (one hit, two RBIs), Paxton Hardeman (one hit) and Ayden Gregory (one RBI) each produced offensively for the Trojans.
Brothers (three hits, one RBI), Jeren VanMeter (two hits, two RBIs), Landon Haycraft (two hits), Eli Watson (one hit, two hits), Sawyer Drake (one hit), Landon Shiarella (one RBI) and Levi Rogers (one RBI) each contributed offensively for the Cougars.
Defensively, Grayson County and North Hardin committed two errors apiece.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit North Hardin for a regular season finale on Saturday, May 13.
