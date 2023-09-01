Grayson County came up short as Marshall County held on to win 26-20 in a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 25.
The Cougars hosted the Marshals for Homecoming while celebrating the 50th season of high school football in Grayson County.
Marshall County outscored the Cougars 13-7 in the first quarter and maintained a single digit lead at the end of each period, but Grayson County continue to push for a win.
Marshall County led 20-14 at halftime and faced resistance from the Cougars throughout the second half.
The Marshals clung to a 23-20 lead at the end of the third quarter, and added a field goal in the final period to extend their lead and clinch the win.
The Marshals rushed 42 times for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Aidan Dunigan led Marshall County on the ground, rushing 21 times for 132 yards.
Luke Webber and Luke Nimmo each delivered one rushing touchdown for the Marshals. Webber finished as Marshall County’s second-leading rusher, taking 10 carries for 76 yards and one TD.
Behind Webber in rushing for the Marshals, Nimmo rushed six times for 32 yards and one TD.
Jeren VanMeter found the endzone for all three of Grayson County’s touchdowns. He hauled in three receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Delivering two scores via the ground, VanMeter rushed five times for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Grayson County rushed 33 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Kadin Hanshaw paced Grayson County on the ground, rushing 18 times for 82 yards.
Finishing as Grayson County’s second-leading rusher, Kolby Chaffins took nine carries for 60 yards.
Through the air in Grayson County’s offensive attack, Chaffins completed three of 10 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Hanshaw recorded 13 tackles to lead the Cougars.
Behind Hanshaw for Grayson County’s defensive unit, VanMeter and Kenton Cornwell added seven tackles apiece.
Aiding Grayson County’s defensive effort, Jayden Kinney contributed six tackles and one interception.
Grayson County was scheduled to host McLean County on Friday, Sept. 1.
