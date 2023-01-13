Grayson County came up short on the road as Third Region rival Muhlenberg County held on to win 57-53 in double overtime on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Muhlenberg County shot 40% (18-of-45) from the field, connected on only one of 14 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 71.4% (20-of-28) from the free throw line.
Four Muhlenberg County players reached double figures in scoring.
Madox Jernigan led Muhlenberg County to the win in double overtime, scoring a team-high 15 points for the Mustangs.
Accompanying Jernigan in double figures for Muhlenberg County, Kanyon Johnson scored 14 points, Kadin Ray netted 13 points and Jace Sommers tallied 10 points.
Rounding out Muhlenberg County’s individual scoring, Isaac Coats chipped in five points.
Ray recorded a double-double for the Mustangs, grabbing 11 rebounds.
Grayson County shot 40% (16-of-40) from the field, connected on three of 11 three-point field goal attempts to shoot 27.3% from beyond the arc, and shot 62.1% (18-of-29) from the free throw line.
The Cougars managed to control the backboards, outrebounding Muhlenberg County 33-21.
Eighth grader Jack Logsdon led Grayson County with a double-double, scoring 17 points and hauling down 10 rebounds.
Accompanying Logsdon in double figures for the Cougars, Kadin Hanshaw netted 12 points.
Finishing one shot short of reaching double figures for Grayson County, Brayden Childress tossed in eight points.
Grayson County received scoring from eight different players. The additional scorers for Grayson County were River Blanton (six points), Landon Haycraft (six points), Dillon Horn (two points), Hayden Robinson (one point) and Zak Bratcher (one point).
The Cougars and Mustangs aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
