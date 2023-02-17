Grayson County came up short as Whitesville Trinity held on to win 56-53 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game at the Horn Community Center on Friday, Feb. 10.
Whitesville Trinity opened the 12th District matchup on a 12-4 run and clung to a 12-10 lead over the Cougars at the end of the first quarter.
After Grayson County owned multiple leads, Whitesville Trinity led 30-26 at halftime.
The Raiders led 40-37 at the of the third quarter and held on for the win in the final period.
Landon Huff scored a game-high 20 points to lead Whitesville Trinity to the district win.
Accompanying Huff in double figures for Whitesville Trinity, Landon Smith netted 13 points.
Finishing near double figures for the Raiders, Nick Goetz and Nathan Hernandez pushed in eight points apiece.
Accounting for Whitesville Trinity’s other scoring, Nolan Mills added five points and Gavin Howard contributed two points.
River Blanton scored a team-high 19 points to lead the Cougars in the district matchup. Finishing directly behind Blanton in scoring for Grayson County, Jack Logsdon netted 18 points.
Aiding Grayson County in the district game, Spencer Langdon added seven points, Dillon Horn contributed six points, Brayden Childress tallied two points and Landon Haycraft chipped in one point.
Grayson County suffered the loss after defeating Whitesville Trinity 65-52 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20.
Both Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity will compete in the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament in less than one week.
