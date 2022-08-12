Jackson Mayes, Landon Skees and Jake Rogers represented Grayson County in a Bullitt East-hosted tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The tournament featured boys’ high school golf teams from multiple regions.
Each of the three golfers from the Grayson County program competed individually in the Bullitt-East hosted tournament.
Mayes led the Cougars in the tournament, shooting an 83.
Following Mayes, Landen Skees shot an 88 for the Cougars.
In addition to Mayes and Skees’ competing for Grayson County, Jake Rogers turned in a 107.
