Cougars compete in Bullitt East Invitational 1

Blain Brooks watches his tee shot during last week’s Bullitt East Invitational at Tanglewood Golf Course.

 DENNIS GEORGE | Paxton Media Group

Grayson County competed in the Bullitt East Invitational at Tanglewood Golf Course on Friday, July 28.

The Cougars delivered a team score of 327 in the Bullitt East-hosted boys’ high school golf tournament.

Jackson Mayes shot a two under par 70 to lead the Cougars, which was good enough for a tie for sixth. Landon Skees shot a 71; Tayden Logsdon finished with a 90; and, showing improvement, Blain Brooks turned in a 96, a personal best.

Greenwood golfer Jacob Lang shot a 64 to claim the overall individual championship at the Bullitt East Invitational.

