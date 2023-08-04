Grayson County competed in the Bullitt East Invitational at Tanglewood Golf Course on Friday, July 28.
The Cougars delivered a team score of 327 in the Bullitt East-hosted boys’ high school golf tournament.
Jackson Mayes shot a two under par 70 to lead the Cougars, which was good enough for a tie for sixth. Landon Skees shot a 71; Tayden Logsdon finished with a 90; and, showing improvement, Blain Brooks turned in a 96, a personal best.
Greenwood golfer Jacob Lang shot a 64 to claim the overall individual championship at the Bullitt East Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.