The Grayson County High School boys’ golf team competed in the Hawk Classic at My Old Kentucky Home Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 13.
LaRue County hosted the boys’ high school golf tournament, in which a total of 21 teams competed.
Three Grayson County golfers competed individually.
Landon Skees shot a 77 to produce the Cougars’ top score in the tournament.
Finishing directly behind Skees, Jackson Mayes shot 78.
Following Mayes, Jake Rogers shot 111.
Grayson County competes in Region 5. In addition to Grayson County, Region 5 includes Beth Haven, Bullitt Central, Bullitt East, Butler, Central, Central Hardin, DeSales, Doss, Elizabethtown, Fairdale, Francis Parker, Holy Cross (Louisville), Iroquois, John Hardin, LaRue County, Meade County, North Bullitt, North Hardin, North Hardin Classical, Pleasure Ridge Park, Presentation, Shawnee, Southern, Spencer County, Valley and Western.
