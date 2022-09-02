Grayson County competed in the Glasgow-hosted Scotties Classic during the final week in August.
The boys’ high school soccer event featured teams from multiple regions.
Taylor County managed to defeat Grayson County 4-1 on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Dealing a shutout loss to Grayson County, Franklin-Simpson blanked the Cougars 5-0 on Saturday, Aug. 27.
And, in another match on Saturday, Aug. 27, host Glasgow pulled away to defeat Grayson County 6-1.
The Cougars defeated 11th District rival Edmonson County for a win earlier in the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season.
Grayson County exited the Scotties Classic 1-8-1.
The Ethan Saltsman-coached Cougars are headed into the second half of the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season and will compete in the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament in October.
