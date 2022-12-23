Returning to the win column following four straight losses, Grayson County defeated visiting Adair County 64-57 in a non-district boys high school basketball game on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Cougars and Indians battled throughout the non-district game, exiting the first quarter tied 10-10; however, Grayson County took a lead out of each of the last three quarters.
The Cougars doubled up Adair County 16-8 in the second quarter to lead 26-18 at halftime.
Host Grayson County led 41-38 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Jack Logsdon scored a career-high 25 points to lead Grayson County to the win.
Accompanying Logsdon in double figures for the Cougars, River Blanton netted 16 points. Blanton leads the Cougars in scoring.
Nearly reaching double figures for Grayson County, Brayden Childress and Landon Haycraft scored eight points apiece.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Dillon Horn and Kadin Hanshaw chipped in three points and two points, respectively.
Adair County shot 40% (22-of-55) from the field in its short effort. The Indians were 10-of-27 (37%) from three-point range and connected on three of seven free throw attempts.
Connor Loy scored 20 points to lead the Indians.
Joining Loy in double figures for Adair County, Dawson Gilbert netted 18 points.
Aiding the Indians offensively, Blane Bardin (six points), JB Piatt (five points), Carter White (four points) and Lane Granr (four points) accounted for the rest of Adair County’s scoring.
Loy and Brayton Coomer, who did not score but was active inside throughout the game, each claimed six rebounds for the Indians.
The Cougars and Indians aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
