Prevailing in the Tobacco Bowl, Grayson County pulled away to defeat visiting Edmonson County 33-12 on Friday, Aug. 19.
Grayson County won the Tobacco Bowl for the fourth straight time.
The Cougars and Wildcats met for an opener in the 2022 high school football season.
Grayson County overcame a slow start to claim the win over Edmonson County. Following a scoreless first quarter, Edmonson County reached the endzone first in the second quarter and managed to lead 12-7 at halftime.
However, Grayson County thrived after the intermission period. Finishing strong, Grayson County outscored Edmonson County 26-0 in the second half to win convincingly.
Grayson County excelled on the ground, rushing 39 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Michael Wood paced Grayson County’s offensive attack, rushing 22 times for 124 yards and one touchdown.
Following Wood on the ground for Grayson County, quarterback Hunter Felty rushed 16 times for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Showing his versatility, Felty made an impact on the ground and through the air for the Cougars. Felty completed six of 11 passes for 76 yards and three touchdowns.
Waylon Bruce and Michael Wood combined to lead Grayson County in receiving. Bruce hauled in two receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown. Following Bruce, Wood reeled in two receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown.
Providing another scoring catch for the Cougars, Jayden Kinney hauled in an 11-yard touchdown reception.
Defensively for Grayson County, Kolby Chaffins recorded a team-high seven tackles. Behind Chaffins, Bruce logged six tackles for the Cougars.
Will Scott made five tackles for Grayson County while Jerren VanMeter and Greyson Chaffins posted four tackles apiece.
Grayson County tightened up defensively and excelled.
Chaffins recorded two interceptions while Scott and VanMeter picked off one pass apiece.
The Cougars were scheduled to meet host Barren County in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War in Glasgow on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff for the Grayson County-Barren County football game was set for 8 p.m.
