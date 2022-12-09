Four scorers reached double figures as Grayson County overcame a slow start to beat Breckinridge County 72-62 in a boys high school basketball season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Breckinridge County thrived early, outscoring the Cougars 16-9 in the first quarter, but Grayson County eventually moved ahead, outscoring Breckinridge County 21-12 in the second quarter to lead 30-28 at halftime.
The Cougars led 47-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Grayson County shot 48.9% (23-of-47) from the field and drained six of 19 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 31.6% beyond the arc.
Grayson County shot 66.7% (20-of-30) from the free throw line.
Jack Logsdon scored 21 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Logsdon connected on four of seven three-point field goal attempts.
Finishing directly behind Logsdon in scoring for Grayson County, Kadin Hanshaw netted 20 points.
Accompanying two of their teammates in double figures, River Blanton added 11 points and Camden Brothers contributed 10 points for the Cougars.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Brayden Childress and Landon Haycraft chipped in eight points and two points, respectively.
Blanton paced Grayson County inside, claiming seven rebounds.
Breckinridge County shot 40% (22-of-55) from the field and finished six-of-21 from three-point range.
Breckinridge County shot 52.2% (12-of-33) from the free throw line.
Recording a game-high double-double, Hunter Barr scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Breckinridge County in the season opener. Joining Barr in double figures for the Fighting Tigers, Jackson Lee scored 12 points and Mercer Rogers netted 11 points.
Breckinridge County received scoring from eight different players, including Lane Taul (eight points), Brayden Carman (four points), Devon Spalding (three points), Wyatt Burnett (two points) and Lance Poole (one point).
Notching its first win in the 2022-23 girls’ high school basketball season, Grayson County defeated visiting University Heights 70-31 on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The win allowed Grayson County to improve to 1-2.
Grayson County won convincingly in its home opener.
Moving ahead early, Grayson County outscored University Heights 15-7 in the first quarter.
Stretching its lead following the initial period, Grayson County outscored University Heights 25-7 in the second quarter to lead 40-14 at halftime.
Adding to its advantage after the intermission period, Grayson County outscored University Heights 22-10 in the third quarter.
Sydney Perkins scored a career-high 25 points to lead Grayson County to the convincing victory.
Following Perkins in scoring for the Lady Cougars, Isabel Blanton netted a career-high 16 points.
Accompanying Perkins and Blanton in double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs contributed 13 points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the winning effort were Sutten VanMeter (four points), Briley Renfrow (four points), Breigh Jones (two points), Lucy Tarrance (two points), Ella Navarez (two points) and Kenedi Green (one point).
Nearly reaching double figures, LeeLee Love scored nine points to lead visiting University Heights.
The other scorers for University Heights were Alecia Davis (eight points), Amaryia Bass (seven points), Kennedy Quarles (three points), Emily Dilday (two points) and Nahari Hoosier (two points).
