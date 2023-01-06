By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Halting a three-game losing skid, Grayson County defeated Glasgow 60-48 in the opening round of the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The Cougars carried a lead out of each quarter, outscoring Glasgow 13-7 in the first period.
Grayson County clung to a 26-25 lead at halftime but managed to add to its advantage during the second half.
The Cougars led 39-25 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Grayson County shot 53.2% (25-of-47) from the field and 62.5% (10-of-16) from the free throw line in the win. The Cougars’ field goal shooting effort included finishing 0-for-5 from three-point range.
The Cougars thrived inside, outrebounding Glasgow 30-18.
Jack Logsdon scored 16 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Accompanying Logsdon in double figures for the Cougars, Kadin Hanshaw netted 12 points.
Nearly reaching double figures for Grayson County, Dillon Horn and River Blanton contributed nine points apiece.
Aiding the Cougars offensively, Brayden Childress (six points), Zak Bratcher (four points), Hayden Robinson (two points) and Camden Brothers (two points) were Grayson County’s additional scorers.
Blanton paced Grayson County inside, pulling down 12 rebounds for the Cougars.
Glasgow shot 33.3% (13-of-39) from the field, 35.3% (six-of-17) from three-point range, and 76.1% (16-of-21) from the free throw line.
Both Grayson County and Glasgow featured eight different scorers.
Javon Clark scored 12 points to lead the Scotties. Joining Clark in double figures for Glasgow, Josiah Driver netted 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for the Scotties, Jerrick Martin contributed nine points.
The other scorers for Glasgow were Christian Wenskoski (seven points), John Carter Walbert (three points), Preston Gaunce (three points), Clay Pippen (two points) and Rico Crowder (two points).
Grayson County and Glasgow aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season.
