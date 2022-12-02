Grayson County pulled away to defeat Hart County 62-49 in its final scrimmage of the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball preseason on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The Cougars prevailed over the Raiders in the Grayson County Preseason Jamboree.
Grayson County featured three scorers in double figures.
Jack Logsdon scored 19 points to lead Grayson County to the win.
Following Logsdon in scoring for the Cougars, Camden Brothers netted 17 points.
Delivering a solid all-around performance for Grayson County, River Blanton added 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Blanton led Grayson County in both rebounds and assists.
In addition to the three scorers in double figures, Brayden Childress (seven points), Dillon Horn (five points, five rebounds, five steals) and Kobe Martin (two points) chipped in for the Cougars.
The other results from the Grayson County Preseason Jamboree were as follows: Whitesville Trinity 63, Atherton 52; Ohio County 80, Metcalfe County 48; Breckinridge County 60, Monroe County 42; Greenwood 62, Daviess County 46.
Grayson County was set to visit Breckinridge County for its season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.