Grayson County pulled away to defeat visiting Whitesville Trinity 65-52 in a 12th District boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20.
After recording the win, Grayson County improved to 7-12 overall and 1-2 in the 12th District.
Whitesville Trinity dropped to 10-8 overall and 1-2 in the 12th District following the loss.
Grayson County returned to the win column following back-to-back losses to Butler County and McLean County.
The Travis Johnston-coached Cougars carried a lead out of each quarter, outscoring Whitesville Trinity 14-6 in the opening period.
Grayson County, remaining out in front on its home court, led 24-20 at halftime.
Maintaining an advantage heading into the final period,
Grayson County led 40-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Jack Logsdon scored 15 points to lead the Cougars to the district win. Accompanying Logsdon in double figures for Grayson County, River Blanton scored 11 points and Dillon Horn netted 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Brayden Childress tallied nine points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Brody Armstrong (six points), Landon Haycraft (five points), Camden Brothers (five points) and Spencer Langdon (four points).
Landon Smith scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Raiders. Joining Smith in double figures for Whitesville Trinity, Landon Huff scored 12 points and Nathan Hernandez netted 11 points.
The other scorers for Whitesville Trinity in the district game were Nick Goetz (three points), Nolan Mills (three points), Hayden Aull (two points) and Gavin Howard (one point).
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Whitesville Trinity for a late-season 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10.
Both Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity will compete in the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament in late February.
