Winning its fifth straight Tobacco Bowl, Grayson County defeated Edmonson County 14-7 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.
Grayson County, under the guidance of Coach Bryan Jones, scored first and never trailed. The Cougars led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Extending its lead, Grayson County returned to the endzone in the second quarter to move ahead 14-0.
Grayson County rushed 33 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Kadin Hanshaw led Grayson County on the ground, rushing 15 times for 134 yards and one touchdown.
Following Hanshaw in rushing for the Cougars, Kolby Chaffins took 11 carries for 29 yards.
Accounting for Grayson County’s other score, Jeren VanMeter added a rushing touchdown for the Cougars.
Through the air, Chaffins completed six of 11 passes for 68 yards.
Emerging as Grayson County’s top target, Kenton Cornwell reeled in three receptions for 35 yards.
Contributing on special teams for the Cougars, Hanshaw added a two-point conversion.
Cornwell paced Grayson County defensively, registering 10 tackles.
In another solid defensive performance for the Cougars, Westyn Gray added eight tackles and two tackles for losses.
Edmonson County avoided a shutout in the third quarter, reaching the endzone via the ground as Michael Mills delivered a rushing touchdown.
Grayson County was scheduled to host Marshall County for its home opener on Friday, Aug. 25.
