Notching its third straight win, Grayson County doubled up host Daviess County 4-2 on Thursday, May 4.
Gage Napier earned the win on the mound for the Cougars. Napier pitched a complete game, registering six strikeouts over seven innings.
Jackson Beckwith took the loss on the mound for the Panthers. Beckwith, who started for Daviess County, pitched four and two-thirds innings, striking out one.
Replacing Beckwith on the mound for Daviess County, Luke Blue pitched the final two innings.
Grayson County scored four runs on 10 hits. Napier (one hit, one RBI), Landon Shiarella (four hits, one RBI), Levi Rogers (two hits), Andrew Butler (one hit, two RBIs), Landon Haycraft (one hit) and Jeren VanMeter (one hit) each excelled at the plate for the Cougars. Rogers doubled for Grayson County in its win.
Lake Wilson (two hits), Layton Huskisson (one hit, two RBIs), Jackson Loucks (one hit), Decker Renfrow (one hit), Lucas Ward (one hit), Xander Brubaker (one hot) and Carter Nichols (one hit) each contributed offensively for the Panthers. Huskisson homered while Wilson doubled.
Defensively, Daviess County turned in an error-free performance.
The Cougars and Panthers, 3rd Region counterparts, met for the first time in the 2023 high school baseball season.
