Grayson County doubled up visiting Fort Knox 8-4 in a high school baseball season opener on Monday, March 13.
The Cougars outhit the Eagles 6-2.
Defensively, each team committed a pair of errors.
Gage Napier, a freshman pitcher, claimed the win on the mound for the Cougars. Napier allowed only one run on two hits over six innings, recording 12 strikeouts.
Closing the game out on the mound for Grayson County, Levi Rogers pitched one inning in relief.
Sebastian Miller took the loss on the mound for the Eagles. Miller allowed eight runs on six hits over six innings, logging five strikeouts.
Grayson County scored first during its initial at-bat and never trailed. Leading 2-1 in the bottom half of the third inning, Grayson County plated three runs.
Multiple players contributed offensively for the Cougars.
Landon Haycraft led Grayson County at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a double.
Jeren VanMeter, Camden Brothers, Landon Shiarella and Andrew Butler added one hit apiece for the Cougars in the winning effort.
Moving runners around the bases, VanMeter and Shiarella each delivered two RBIs.
Jacob Vaughn collected both of Fort Knox’s hits in the high school baseball season opener.
Grayson County will visit Caverna for its next game on Thursday, March 16.
