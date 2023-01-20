By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Prevailing on its home court, Butler County pulled away to beat visiting Grayson County 72-57 in a 12th District boys basketball game Friday, Jan. 13.
The Bears carried a lead over the Cougars out of each quarter.
Butler County edged the Cougars 16-15 in the opening period.
Stretching its lead, Butler County led 35-23 at halftime.
The Bears led the Cougars 54-45 at the end of the third quarter.
Butler County shot 43.9% (25-of-57) from the field, connected on eight of 20 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 73.7% (14-of-19) from the free throw line.
Ty Price poured in a game-high 40 points to lead Butler County to the win. Price shot 100% (12-of-12) from the free throw line and connected on four of 11 three-point field goal attempts.
Accompanying Price in double figures for the Bears, Lawson Rice netted 13 points.
The additional scorers for Butler County in its district win were Luke Laughing (six points), Trever Deweese (six points), Justin Castlen (six points) and Keagen Grubb (one point).
River Blanton scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Cougars. Joining Blanton in double figures for Grayson County, Jack Logsdon scored 16 points and Landon Haycraft netted 12 points.
Aiding the Cougars offensively, Brayden Childress (six points), Kadin Hanshaw (four points) and Dillon Horn (one point) accounted for the rest of Grayson County’s scoring.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Butler County for a 12th District boys basketball game in Leitchfield on Friday, Feb. 3.
(0) comments
