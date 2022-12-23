Grayson County fell behind and couldn’t battle back as Central Hardin pulled away to win 65-43 in a non-district boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Central Hardin shot 50% (24-of-48) from the field and 50% (10-of-20) from three-point range.
The Bruins shot 58.3% (seven-of-12) from the free throw line.
Central Hardin outrebounded Grayson County 34-25.
Ace Jaggers scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Central Hardin to the win.
Accompanying Jaggers in double figures for the Bruins, Bradyn Robbins netted 18 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Central Hardin in the matchup, Lucas Thompson tossed in nine points.
The additional scorers for Central Hardin were Camdyn Hogan (seven points), Jakob Frederickson (six points), Adam Hobbs (one point) and Caden Elmore (one point).
Grayson County shot 40.9% (18-of-44) in the loss and connected on two of 11 three-point field goal attempts.
Grayson County shot only 33.3% (five-of-15) from the free throw line.
River Blanton scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Cougars. Blanton was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Nearly reaching double figures for the Cougars, Camden Brothers netted eight points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Jack Logsdon (seven points), Brayden Childress (six points), Zak Bratcher (three points), Dillon Horn (two points) and Kadin Hanshaw (one point).
Grayson County and Central Hardin aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.