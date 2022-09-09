Grayson County was held scoreless as visiting Meade County held on to win 1-0 in an 11th District boys’ soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Jordan Stull scored to lift Meade County to the district win.
In addition to Stull’s goal, Meade County thrived defensively throughout the district match.
Leading the Green Wave defensively, goalkeeper Mason Powers recorded a shutout. Powers recorded four saves for Meade County in the victory.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane led Grayson County in the district match, recording 10 saves while allowing only one goal.
Grayson County and Meade County are longtime rivals.
The Cougars and the Green Wave aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season.
Both Grayson County and Meade County will compete in the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament in October.
