Owensboro Catholic stopped Grayson County’s upset bid, beating the Cougars 63-50 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 23.
Members of the Third Region and non-district rivals, Owensboro Catholic and Grayson County met for the first time in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
The top-ranked boys’ high school basketball team in the Third Region, Owensboro Catholic shot 40.7% (24-of-59) from the field, 37.5% (six-of-16) from three-point range, and 69.2% (nine-of-13) from the free throw line in its winning performance.
Brian Griffith scored 23 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to the win.
Joining Griffith in double figures for the Aces, Parker Gray and Luke Beickman netted 13 points apiece.
Narrowly missing double figures for Owensboro Catholic, Vince Carrico added nine points.
Rounding out Owensboro Catholic’s individual scoring, Waryn Ebelhar and Kaiser Frick chipped in four points and one point, respectively.
Grayson County shot 30.5% (18-of-59) from the field, connected on five of 22 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 56.2% (nine-of-16) from the free throw line.
Owning an advantage in a key category, Grayson County managed to outrebound Third Region frontrunner Owensboro Catholic 41-35.
River Blanton led Grayson County with a double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Accompanying Blanton in double figures for the Cougars, Jack Logsdon scored 12 points.
Nearly reaching double figures for Grayson County, Landon Haycraft netted eight points.
Behind Haycraft, Brody Armstrong (three points), Spencer Langdon (two points), Brayden Childress (two points) and Dillon Horn (two points) supplied Grayson County’s additional scoring.
Horn finished as the Cougars’ second-leading rebounder, collecting 10 caroms.
