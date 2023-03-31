Grayson County outhit Thomas Nelson but couldn’t cross home plate as the Generals held on to win 1-0 in an early-season high school baseball game on Thursday, March 23.
Thomas Nelson dealt Grayson County its second straight loss. The Cougars remained in the loss column after opening the 2023 high school baseball season 2-0.
Breaking open a scoreless game, Thomas Nelson pushed across one run in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
Tristan Moore earned the win on the mound for the Generals. Moore pitched a three-hit shutout, recording five strikeouts.
Gage Napier took the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Napier allowed one run on one hit over six innings, registering nine strikeouts.
Thomas Nelson overcame two errors to notch the win.
Providing a lift at the plate, Camerion Ezpinoza drove in the game-winning run for homestanding Thomas Nelson.
The Cougars managed to outhit the Generals 3-1.
Keaton Hodges, Jeren VanMeter and Landon Shiarella each logged one hit for the Jody Nutt-coached Cougars.
Defensively, Grayson County committed only one error.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 2-2.
Familiar foes, Grayson County and Thomas Nelson aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school baseball season.
