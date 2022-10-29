Grayson County pushed throughout the match but fell short as Meade County won 3-0 on Monday, Oct. 10.
Meade County defeated Grayson County 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 in the high school volleyball match.
The match served as a regular season finale for the Cougars.
Meade County’s attack featured Bethany Craycroft (2 kills, 1 dig, 1 service ace), Reagan Kupper (12 kills, 13 digs, 2 service aces), Maggie Quinn (1 block, 29 assists, 4 digs, 1 service ace), Shelby Smith (6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Zoey Miller (2 assists, 14 digs), Ramie Staples (10 digs), Clara Rogers (15 kills, 3 digs, 3 service aces), Katherine Winters (6 digs) and Kailyn Jupin (2 kills, 4 digs).
Allie Dotson (4 kills, 3 digs), Lillie Payne (10 kills), Abigail Ray (9 digs), Riley Penner (9 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (4 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs), Allison Masden (1 assist, 14 digs, 1 service ace), Emily Butler (24 assists, 11 digs) and Annslee Shartzer (3 digs) each contributed for Grayson County in its regular season finale.
