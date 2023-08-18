Visiting Grayson County came up short as Nelson County held on to win 3-2 in a boys’ high school soccer season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
James Trzop, Aaron Crow and Henry Martinez each netted one goal for Nelson County, while Martinez and Ray Diaz-Solorzano dished out one assist apiece.
Lucas Mattingly and Skylar Merta split time at goalkeeper for Nelson County, combining to log seven saves.
Conner Lee netted both of Grayson County’s goals in the boys’ high school soccer match.
Aiding Grayson County, Wyatt Clemons supplied an assist on one of Lee’s two goals.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Thomas Haycraft recorded 16 saves in the boys’ soccer match.
Grayson County and Nelson County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 boys’ high school soccer season.
