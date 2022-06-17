Grayson County dropped its summer opener, as perennial Region 3 title contender Owensboro Catholic pulled away to win 76-38 in a boys’ high school basketball matchup on Monday, June 6.
Owensboro Catholic moved ahead early and forced Grayson County to play from behind throughout the game.
Brian Griffith poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Owensboro Catholic to the convincing victory. Griffith drained six three-point field goals in Owensboro Catholic’s win over the Cougars.
Accompanying Griffith in double figures for the Aces, JiAirius Webb netted 14 points.
Brayden Childress, Nolan Hornbeck and River Blanton combined to pace Grayson County, scoring eight points apiece for the Cougars.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and Owensboro Catholic did not meet during the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
Grayson County will finalize and release its schedule for the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.